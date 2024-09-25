Hops and Dreams

On September 23, 2024, Northern Trust’s podcast The Road to Why made its live audience debut in Grand Rapids featuring Brett VanderKamp, CEO of New Holland Brewing and Spirits. The event was held in the beer garden of New Holland Brewing’s Knickerbocker, 417 Bridge St NW, where host Eric Czepyha engaged VanderKamp in a discussion about his entrepreneurial journey and the values that guide his business.

VanderKamp shared insights into his Michigan upbringing, highlighting how his family’s experiences shaped his perspective on work and community. He reflected on his father’s corporate layoff after 25 years at Dow Chemical, emphasizing the unpredictability of job security and the risks associated with working for someone else. VanderKamp’s grandfather played a crucial role as an early investor, which underscored the importance of family support in his career.

Throughout the conversation, VanderKamp discussed the evolution of New Holland Brewing, from its early days in the 1990s to its current status as a major player in the craft beer industry. He noted that while the industry has changed significantly, the focus remains on creating quality products that enhance people’s lives. VanderKamp also addressed the challenges of succession planning, particularly in preparing his sons for future roles in the family business.

The event highlighted the key theme of having purpose behind business endeavors, and aimed to shed light on the why — the life changing events that served catalyst. VanderKamp articulated his commitment to fostering a culture of innovation and community collaboration, reflecting on how partnerships with other breweries have become essential in a competitive landscape.

Despite brewing nationally recognized beer and spirits, VanderKamp remains particularly committed to the region. He remains committed to innovating and coming up with new ways to adjust to the needs of the people who live there.

VanderKamp told Grand Rapids Magazine in a separate interview that the Gen Z generation has different tastes than those who came before. He’s dedicated to addressing the ever-changing tastes of consumers, and evolving the brand’s product line to meet them where they are. He insists that the three brewpubs (in Holland, Grand Rapids, and Battle Creek) and its three spirits-only tasting rooms (in Saugatuck, South Haven, and Grand Haven) don’t just belong to him— they belong to the communities to serve as places that enhance the lives of the people who live there.

For that purpose he’s introduced a new lager, “The Creek,” offered at an approachable $4.00 per pint. “The Battle Creek brewhouse is a great new addition to our brewing program, and we wanted to create a beer that not only represents our dedication to quality but also pays homage to the amazing Battle Creek community that inspires us,” he said.

Allison Mast, of Northern Trust, said VanderKamp was chosen for this inaugural live episode due to his ability to effectively communicate his story and values, resonating with the podcast’s mission to explore the motivations behind entrepreneurship.

The podcast not only captured VanderKamp’s personal narrative but also served as a platform for discussing broader themes of resilience, purpose, and the evolving nature of business in today’s economy. The engaging dialogue with the audience underscored the communal spirit of both the brewery and the Grand Rapids region.

Look for more coverage on VanderKamp and his road to why in future issues of Grand Rapids Magazine.