Classic benedict brunch

From classic to creative takes on this American brunch staple, here are the best places in town to order eggs benedict.

Cherie Inn offers a variety of eggs benedict options, from the classic two poached eggs atop shaved ham on an English muffin and smothered in hollandaise sauce to the elevated offerings of crab cake benedict and beef tenderloin benedict.

Noble’s Waffle Benedict replaces the traditional English muffin with a brown butter waffle and tops it with ham and poached eggs. This is the perfect sweet and savory combo.

Morning Belle has four types of eggs benedict on its menu, including the sugary Silver Dollar Benedict, consisting of two poached eggs over silver dollar pancakes with sausage patties and drizzled with maple syrup, powdered sugar, cinnamon-maple glaze and topped with whipped cream and candied pecans.

The Everton Benedict at SpeakEZ Lounge consists of an open-face pretzel bun stacked with split banger sausages, sliced tomato and poached eggs and topped with German mustard hollandaise.

Matchbox offers four different types of eggs benedict but its seafood options are the standouts here. Try the Lox Benny, made with cured salmon, capers, tomatoes and hollandaise, or the Crab and Lobster Benny.

