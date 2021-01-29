JW Marriott opens Domes on the Dek

A luxury hotel in downtown Grand Rapids is now offering a personalized dining experience on its outdoor deck next to the Grand River.

The JW Marriott Grand Rapids said Thursday that its new offering, Domes on the Dek, is officially open and ready for customer reservations.

Guests can order from the Margaux on the Dek menus — with Margaux being the name of the French bistro on the hotel’s ground floor, and its “dek” being the outdoor seating area — or they can choose from various experiences and add-ons unique to the domes, including:

Baby It’s Cold Outside: A bottle of champagne, seafood tower, two entrées and one bottle of wine for a special date night

The Family Experience: Interactive cookie decorating kits, a hot chocolate bar and a meal served family style

A warming raclette fondue burner (savory or sweet)

Charcuterie and sommelier’s wine pairings

JW Marriott Grand Rapids’ Domes on the Dek are equipped with an electric heater and portable Bluetooth speakers to “enhance the experience and keep guests warm,” the JW Marriott said.

Those interested in reserving a dome can email margauxinfo@ahchospitality.com or call (616) 242-1448.

Hours of operation are 5-10 p.m. nightly with brunch from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The domes will operate under enhanced health and safety precautions per state and local guidelines, according to the JW.