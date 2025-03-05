A Toast to Roasted

Today my dining journeys have brought me to Roasted Sports Bar. At first glance it might look like a typical TV-laden sports bar, but it quickly became apparent that this place had more to offer. What really sets Roasted apart from a typical Grand Rapids-area bar/restaurant is their incredibly diverse menu created by chef and co-owner Jon Clark. You’ll find the usual staples such as burgers, pizza, and ribs, but the unique options Roasted offers go way beyond your typical bar fare.

Stop in on Mondays for their Burger Brew deal. $8.99 gets you a steak burger, house chips, and a choice of domestic draft or soda drink. If you feel like going beyond the basic burger, buckle up: choices include a Chipotle BBQ burger, Wow Burger (topped with jalapeno cream cheese, candied red onion marmalade and roasted garlic aioli), and even a gator burger! For vegetarians craving a burger fix, there is a sweet potato burger made with fresh julienne sweet potatoes, carrots, roasted portobello mushrooms, quinoa, rice, and caramelized onions, then topped with roasted garlic aioli, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and Swiss cheese. There’s an option to make it fully vegan as well.

Pizza! Hand-tossed pizza choices range from a basic supreme to barbecue chicken, all the way to a jalapeño popper pizza, with the create-your-own option as well.

Ribs! Sauces include Sweet BBQ, Citrus Blast, Hot Honey Garlic, and Dragons Blood. My dining companion and I tried a half rack with Sweet BBQ and a side of the Dragons Blood, which had a definite Korean influence. Top-notch.

Other food options include steaks, mac n’ cheese bowls, a lobster and bacon flatbread melt, a steak and mushroom naanwich, and on Saturday night, prime rib!

With a menu this interesting, I had to take a chance on something offbeat, so I went with the Cudighi Miner sandwich. What is a Cudighi Miner? Apparently, (news to me!) it is a traditional Yooper sandwich, made in-house with fresh ground sausage and their secret zesty spice blend, grilled then baked in Miner mustard, then topped with pizza sauce, onions, and mozzarella cheese on a hoagie roll. I loved it, would order it again!

Roasted also offers catering for events, either in-restaurant or out-of-restaurant. Fine dining, weddings, baby showers, business events, they’ve got it covered.

So stop in to Roasted for a beverage and a wide-ranging culinary experience. You’ll be glad you did.

GAME ON!

