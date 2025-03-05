Grant Helps Families Feed Fur Babies

The Humane Society of West Michigan announced an exciting expansion of its Kibble Connection program, a free pet food pantry that helps families in need keep their pets well-fed. Thanks to a generous grant from VCA Charities, the program will distribute an additional 1,000 pounds of pet food this year.

“My wife and I live on a fixed income and the pet food pantry has been a godsend. I am a disabled veteran, and my pets are my extended family. So I want to make sure they stay happy and healthy. Thank you so much,” said another pet owner who participates in the pet food pantry program.

Kibble Connection currently distributes over 5,000 pounds of pet food annually to more than 1,000 pets in need. With the support from VCA Charities’ “Fighting Hometown Hunger” initiative, the Humane Society will be able to extend this service to even more pets in West Michigan who are struggling with food insecurity.

Food insecurity affects about 1 in 10 individuals in West Michigan, and for pet owners, this often means making tough decisions about feeding their pets. However, there is no evidence to suggest that financially struggling pet owners love their animals any less than those who are more financially secure. The Kibble Connection program ensures that pets stay in loving homes, helping families avoid the difficult choice of surrendering their pets due to lack of resources.

“I appreciate all the help I receive with getting dog food. My father passed away recently, and my husband and I adopted his two dogs. They were his beloved companions to the end. Without the extra help with the food, we would have had to surrender these family members. Thank you for helping me keep this memory of my father,” said one program participant.

The program distributes pet food through HSWM’s onsite pantry and offsite distribution days at local food pantries. This expansion will allow even more pets to benefit from the nutritious meals provided through the partnership with VCA Charities, which supports nonprofit organizations like HSWM in their mission to provide food to pets of financially struggling families.

The pet pantry is located at 3077 Wilson Dr. NW, Grand Rapids. People needing assistance can come in for emergency pet food assistance anytime during open adoption hours. To qualify for ongoing assistance, pet owners must be able to provide documentation of low income status.

“I need to tell you how much it helps me to receive pet food from the Humane Society. I have five rescue kitties that are aging as quickly as I am,” said another Kibble Connection participant. Without this help, I would have had to put my cats to sleep, as I have not been able to work as I used to since the pandemic. Thank you for all you do!”

For more information about Kibble Connection and how to access the free pet food pantry, visit HSWM’s website.