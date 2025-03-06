Four Fun Things to Do in GR This Weekend

Looking for fun plans this weekend? Grand Rapids is packed with exciting events, from high-energy monster trucks to mysterious 1920s-themed galas. Whether you’re in the mood for live jazz, interactive murder mysteries, or even a close-up with reptiles, there’s something for everyone. Check out our top picks for this weekend’s must-attend events.

Thursday, March 6

Monster Jam at Grand Rapids Children’s Museum

Get up close and personal with a real Monster Jam truck before the big arena event! Meet Sparkle Smash driver Jamie Sullivan, snap a free photo with the truck, and join in on monster truck-themed activities inside the museum. Plus, enter to win tickets for the Monster Jam show at Van Andel Arena, happening March 7-9.

Where: Grand Rapids Children’s Museum, 11 Sheldon Ave NE

When: 2-6 p.m.

Cost: $6 admission (outdoor experience free)

Tickets: No pre-registration required

Who: Families, children, and Monster Jam fans

Friday, March 7

Mystery at the Mansion: A 1920s-Themed Gala

Step into the Roaring ‘20s with Enriched Living’s inaugural gala, featuring an interactive murder mystery led by THEY Improv, gourmet Italian dining, cocktails, and live and silent auctions. Guests are encouraged to dress in 1920s attire and immerse themselves in the speakeasy-style event, all while supporting Enriched Living’s mission of providing premium care for adults with disabilities.

Where: Venue 3Two, 3232 Shaffer Ave SE.

When: 6:30-10 p.m.

Cost: Varies (visit www.enrichedlivingmichigan.org for tickets)

Who: 21+, lovers of mystery and vintage fun

Saturday, March 8

90s Night at IDC Speakeasy

Throw it back to the 90s at IDC’s secret speakeasy inside the Amway Grand Plaza. Enjoy themed cocktails and groove to throwback jams from PJ da DJ in a nostalgic night filled with fun vibes and surprises.

Where: IDC Speakeasy, Amway Grand Plaza, 187 Monroe Ave NW.

When: 8 p.m.-Midnight

Cost: Cover charge may apply

Who: 21+, fans of the 90s, cocktail lovers

Sunday, March 9

Slithering Sunday at Grand Rapids Downtown Market

Reptiles take center stage at this second-annual Slithering Sunday event! Meet turtles, snakes, gators, and more while learning about their habitats from experts. This interactive and educational experience is perfect for families and animal enthusiasts. Don’t forget to explore the delicious food options in the Market Hall while you’re there!



Where: Downtown Market, 435 Ionia SW Grand Rapids, in the Greenhouse Banquet Room

When: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Cost: Free

Who: Families, animal lovers, all ages

Whatever your vibe, Grand Rapids has something exciting this weekend. From monster trucks to 1920s galas, make sure you don’t miss out on the fun!