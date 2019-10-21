Marco New American Bistro is under new ownership

A longtime restaurant in the area that serves French and American fare has new owners.

The husband-and-wife team of Rick Buskard and Beth Buskard, owners of Grand Rapids-based Providence Street Restaurant Group, recently acquired Marco New American Bistro, according to Small Business Deal Advisors, or SBDA, this month.

Founded in 2002 by Mark McNamara, Marco New American Bistro is an award-winning “polished casual” restaurant in Grand Rapids Township, at 884 Forest Hill Ave. SE.

The restaurant offers a seasonal menu featuring American and European dishes, with a focus on locally sourced ingredients in a “quaint, comfortable French bistro setting.”

“I’ve truly enjoyed growing Marco Bistro over the past 17 years,” Mark McNamara said. “It has been a pleasure serving our countless guests. With that said, I am excited to hand the reins over to Providence Street Restaurant Group. I have no doubt that it will continue to thrive.”

McNamara will continue to own and operate Bliss & Vinegar, his other restaurant, which has a location in the same building as Marco and another at the Grand Rapids Downtown Market, according to Marco’s Facebook page.

McNamara added that he and his wife, Jen, will stay on for a time to ensure a smooth transition for Marco’s new owners.

Photo via fb.com