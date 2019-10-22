Opera Grand Rapids is producing ‘The Mikado’

The 1800s will be returning next month through the performance of a comedic opera.

Opera Grand Rapids will perform “The Mikado,” an operetta by W.S. Gilbert and Arthur Sullivan on Nov. 1-2 at 7:30 p.m. at the St. Cecilia Music Center downtown.

The 2.5-hour operetta will be set in Victorian-style England with a cast of 30 people and feature dancing and comedy based on imperial British politics and institutions.

A few members of the Grand Rapids Symphony will also be part of the production.

There will be a 20-minute intermission.

Photo via fb.com