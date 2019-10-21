LaughFest names Jim Gaffigan as first headliner

A nationally renowned comedian will be making a stop in Grand Rapids.

Jim Gaffigan will be one of the headliners for Gilda’s LaughFest next March as part of the annual festival that raises funding and awareness for grieving children affected by cancer.

His Laughfest appearance is a part of his “The Pale Tourist” tour and is scheduled for 8 p.m., March 5, at Van Andel Arena, 130 W. Fulton St.

This will be Gaffigan’s third LaughFest appearance.

Along with being a comedian, Gaffigan is a four-time Grammy-nominated, actor, writer and producer. He recently performed alongside Alec Baldwin and Salma Hayek in the movie “Drunk Parents.”

More information about Gilda’s LaughFest and ticket packages is available at laughfestgr.org.