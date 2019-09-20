Jonny B’z is closing

Jonny B’z is making way for a new restaurant.

The hot dog and burger place in the city’s Wealthy Street neighborhood, at 701 Wealthy St. SE, is being closed by owner Bob Graham on Sept. 30, according to Paul Lee, co-owner, All-In Hospitality Group.

All-In partnered with Graham last December to take over management of Jonny B’z and make changes to the restaurant.

As the partners renovated the space and listened to customer feedback, Lee said they realized it was time to try something new.

“Rather than fight the uphill battle … it just made sense to close it and come up with a new concept,” Lee said.

The new restaurant’s name, Royals, is a nod to several nearby streets crossing Wealthy that are named after kings — Charles, Henry and James.

Royals will be “a modern take on a diner” and “family friendly,” Lee said.

Royals will serve many of the items Jonny B’z has been known for: hot dogs, burgers, fries, corned beef and brisket sandwiches, vegetarian and vegan options. It will also add all-day breakfast, with omelets, hashes, pancakes and waffles, and more alternative meats and vegetables.

It will keep the liquor license and feature a bar with beer, spirits and wine.

Plans are still in motion to convert the restaurant’s parking lot into a patio with seating, live entertainment and games, Lee said.

Royals should be open most days from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

