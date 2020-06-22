Editor’s pick

The Lemon Bowl 1 of 5

I do a lot of cooking at home, but I tend to find myself rotating between a handful of the same recipes. It can be hard to stay creative with meal options with a full-time job and busy social life. So, I often turn to food blogs or googling recipes for new ideas.

One great local source for recipes is The Lemon Bowl. Since 2010, Grand Rapids resident Liz Della Croce has been posting recipes, travel and fitness information on her food and lifestyle blog.

The great thing about Della Croce’s site is how easy it is to navigate and search for recipes. Her extensive recipe index includes over 40 categories, including “5 ingredients or less,” “Bbq and grilling,” “Kid and toddler-friendly recipes,” “Seasonal recipes” and more.

So, if you are trying to answer the question “what’s for dinner?” visit The Lemon Bowl, thelemonbowl.com.