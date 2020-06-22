Grand Rapids Ballet School offers virtual summer classes

The Grand Rapids Ballet School will offer a variety of virtual dance educational classes this summer for children and adults from June 29-July 31.

There will be a junior intensive program open to individuals ages 9-12 and students currently enrolled in the Grand Rapids Ballet School’s Ballet 2 and Ballet 3. The program will include ballet technique, contemporary, jumps, turns and conditioning.

The senior intensive program is open to individuals ages 12-22 and Grand Rapids Ballet School students currently enrolled in Ballet 4, Ballet 5, Ballet 6 and Ballet 7. The senior intensive program will focus on ballet technique, contemporary, pointe, men’s class, stretching and conditioning.

The junior and senior intensive programs will be offered from June 29-July 24.

The adult summer dance educational program will feature beginner and intermediate ballet classes, which will be held from June 29-July 24. The classes will focus on ballet technique, stretching and conditioning. The cost is $8 per class.

The dance program will have elementary and Ballet I camps from July 27-31. The camps are open for children ages 6.5-10 and those currently enrolled in Elementary Ballet or Ballet I. The online Zoom classes will focus on basic ballet technique and terminology, proper body alignment, musicality and classic fundamentals.

For more information, including enrollment, visit the Grand Rapids Ballet School’s website.