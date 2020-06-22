West Michigan Tourist Association releases 2020 lighthouse tour map

Lighthouse lovers can plan their next adventure thanks to the West Michigan Tourist Association.

The organization released its 2020 Lake Michigan Lighthouse Map & Circle Tour, which features photos and details about the many lighthouses along the Lake Michigan shoreline, as well as the Circle Tour driving route to guide motorists around the entire lake.

The loop includes hundreds of lighthouses, islands, parks, beaches, harbor towns and the Mackinac Bridge. It is both the longest Circle Tour in the state and the only single-nation Circle Tour.

The official route was established in 1988 when the Department of Transportation collaborated with the West Michigan Tourist Association to produce the first Circle Tour guidebook, which was transformed into a map in 2007.

The 2020 lighthouse map and Circle Tour driving route are available as PDF documents on WMTA’s website. Visitors also can request a printed copy mailed to their home through the website.