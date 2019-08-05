Theater orders ‘Superior Donuts’

A local theater’s next play brings the audience into a doughnut shop in Uptown Chicago.

Circle Theatre is producing the comedy-drama “Superior Donuts” this month.

“Superior Donuts” centers on the unlikely friendship between an ex-hippie shop owner and his only employee, a brash teen who wants to update the establishment with lively music and healthy menu options.

The play by Tracy Letts “explores the challenges of embracing the past and the redemptive power of friendship,” Circle Theatre says.

Letts received the 2008 Pulitzer Prize for Drama for his play “August: Osage County” and a Tony award for his portrayal of George in the revival of “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?”

The play is rated R for “strong language and adult situations.”

Tickets are $26-$30. The shows are at Aquinas College’s Performing Arts Center.

Dates and showtimes

Aug. 8-10: 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 14-17: 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 18: 5 p.m.

Aug. 21-24: 7:30 p.m.

Photo via circletheatre.org