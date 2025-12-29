Recipe: White Chicken Chili

The quiet stretch between Christmas and New Year’s is one of West Michigan’s most underrated seasons. The tree is still glowing in the corner, leftovers are finally dwindling, and the calendar offers just enough breathing room before bowls, parties, and whatever ambitious resolutions await. This is chili weather — the kind that simmers gently while the house settles back into itself. Light enough to feel fresh, hearty enough to feel indulgent, this easy white chicken chili hits that sweet spot: comforting, unfussy, and perfectly suited for a cozy night in or a low-key game day gathering. Consider it a reset bowl.

Easy White Chicken Chili (with Fresh Jalapeños)

Serves: About 6

Time: ~30–40 minutes

Uses pre-cooked or rotisserie chicken to save time, but everything else is from scratch.

Ingredients:

2–3 cups cooked chicken, shredded or chopped (rotisserie chicken works great)

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 medium onion, diced

2 fresh jalapeños, seeded and finely chopped (leave some seeds for more heat)

3–4 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon ground cumin

½ teaspoon dried oregano

½ teaspoon chili powder

1 teaspoon salt (adjust to taste)

½ teaspoon black pepper

4 cups chicken broth

2 (15 oz) cans white beans (cannellini or great northern or go half and half), drained and rinsed

Juice of 1 lime (about 2 tablespoons)

Optional garnishes: sour cream, diced green onions

Instructions:

Heat olive oil in a large pot or Dutch oven over medium heat. Add onion and jalapeños; sauté until onion is translucent, about 4–5 minutes.

Stir in garlic, cumin, oregano, chili powder, salt, and pepper. Cook for 1 minute until fragrant.

Add chicken broth, white beans, and corn. Stir to combine.

Stir in the cooked chicken. Simmer uncovered for 10–15 minutes to let flavors blend.

If using, reduce heat and stir in sour cream or Greek yogurt for added creaminess. Do not boil.

Stir in lime juice just before serving. Taste and adjust seasoning as needed.

Garnish with a dollop of sour cream and diced green onion. (I prefer to add the sour cream to a piping hot serving and stir it in to make it an eatable temperature.

Serve hot with optional toppings like shredded cheese, or tortilla chips.

Notes: For thicker chili, mash some of the beans with a spoon or lightly blend before adding the chicken. For more heat, increase jalapeños or include some seeds. This chili keeps well and tastes even better the next day.