An old fashioned recipe for new beginnings

The sun was setting, casting a warm glow in my kitchen after a long day hiking beneath towering sugar maples along the North Country Trail, one of Michigan’s most iconic paths. I rummaged through the cupboards, collecting a potpourri of ingredients, and began crafting a drink that captured the essence of the forest—a maple-infused Chocolate Old Fashioned.

Two ounces of rye whiskey went into a chilled rocks glass, the rich amber color catching my eye. A quarter-ounce of 100% pure Michigan maple syrup added just the right touch of sweetness, evoking memories of trudging through wet March snow as a kid to tap the trees. Two dashes of chocolate bitters followed, stirred gently as the aromas mingled. A single large ice cube went in next, cooling the drink as I stirred again.

For garnish, I twisted an orange peel over the glass, releasing its bright citrus oils, and added a star anise for warmth.

Settling into my favorite chair, I took a sip, letting the flavors linger. Here’s to the turning of the year—may it be rich, warm, and full of moments worth savoring. Happy New Year.