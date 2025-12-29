Winter Wheat Fest offers a great crop of talent

Winter doesn’t slow Michigan’s music scene — it turns up the volume with the Winter Wheat Music Festival on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026, at The Intersection in downtown Grand Rapids. Designed to spotlight Michigan’s rich and varied musical landscape, Winter Wheat delivers a full day of live performances from some of the state’s most compelling and diverse artists.

This year’s festival brings together a dynamic mix of styles spanning folk, Americana, blues, rock and Cajun music. Across two stages, audiences can expect nonstop performances, dancing, a strong sense of community and the kind of musical electricity that only happens when dozens of Michigan’s finest musicians gather under one roof. The lineup includes Ember & Ash, The Reverend Jesse Ray, Nicholas James & The Bandwagon, K. Jones & The Benzie Playboys, Sweet Dee & The Wild Honeys, and more.

“Michigan’s music scene is incredibly strong, and Winter Wheat is an opportunity to recognize and support the artists who keep it thriving,” said Marilyn Hummel, a member of the Winter Wheat planning committee. “It’s a celebration of the performers who carry these traditions forward and a reminder of the creative strength that exists in every corner of this state.”

Presented by the Wheatland Music Organization, Winter Wheat serves as an urban counterpart to Wheatland’s traditional arts mission, inviting longtime supporters and new audiences alike to experience a daylong celebration of Michigan-made music in the heart of the city.

“Anyone who’s ever attended Wheatland can tell you how good it feels to scream, ‘Happy Wheatland,’” said performer Nicholas James Thomasma. “We need that feeling, especially at this time of year.”

Advance tickets are $32, with tickets available at the door for $40. Advance tickets can be purchased at wheatlandmusic.org. Doors open at 1:45 p.m., with music continuing throughout the afternoon and evening.