A St. Patrick’s Day classic, stout-soaked

This might be the best corned beef I’ve ever tasted — a Guinness-soaked gem I discovered while vacationing in Florida at an Irish pub tucked inside a shopping mall. It was simple, rich and deeply savory, the kind of dish that stays with you long after the trip ends.

Around St. Patrick’s Day, corned beef and cabbage becomes the centerpiece at many Irish-American tables. The dish — tender salt-cured brisket simmered with potatoes, carrots and cabbage — is less an Irish tradition than an immigrant innovation. In 19th-century New York, Irish immigrants adopted slow-cooked brisket from their Jewish neighbors, swapping traditional pork for beef and creating the comforting meal many families now associate with the holiday.

Served with a touch of sweetness, such as a brown sugar glaze, and paired with a pint of stout, it’s a dish built for celebration.

For those chasing the pub scene, Grand Rapids has a few favorite stops. Quinn & Tuite’s on Plainfield remains one of the city’s most authentic Irish pubs — a neighborhood hangout with pool tables, shuffleboard, live music and a properly poured Guinness. O’Toole’s on Bridge Street draws a younger crowd; while corned beef isn’t always on the menu, the Reuben egg rolls deliver the same savory satisfaction.

Still, many locals skip the St. Patrick’s Day crowds altogether. The holiday has a reputation as “amateur night,” and for some the better option is staying in.

That’s where the real magic happens.

Cooking corned beef at home turns your kitchen into a pub of your own. The brisket slowly tenderizes in the oven while vegetables soften in the savory broth and the aroma fills the house. Slice the meat against the grain, pile it onto marbled rye with Swiss and sauerkraut, or simply serve it straight from the pot alongside Irish soda bread.

Pour a pint of stout — whether it’s Guinness or a favorite local brew — and raise a glass to the Irish-American traditions that make this holiday equal parts comforting, festive and delicious.