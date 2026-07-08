Recipe: Strawberry-rhubarb freezer jam

Summer fruit season overlaps just long enough to make a little kitchen magic. Rhubarb is winding down, strawberries are hitting their sweet spot, and farmers markets are overflowing with the flavors we wait all year to enjoy. This small-batch freezer jam captures that fleeting moment—bright berries balanced by rhubarb’s signature tartness—without a canning marathon or needing enough jars on hand to feed the whole neighborhood.

Spoon it into a jar, tuck it into the fridge or freezer, and save a little taste of summer for later—one sweet, tangy bite at a time.

Ingredients

1 cup rhubarb, finely diced

Use only the stalks of rhubarb—the leaves are not safe to eat. Fresh or frozen rhubarb both work; just dice it small so it breaks down evenly while cooking.

Use only the stalks of rhubarb—the leaves are not safe to eat. Fresh or frozen rhubarb both work; just dice it small so it breaks down evenly while cooking. 1½ cups fresh strawberries, hulled and crushed

Remove the white hulls before crushing. Lightly crush the berries so the finished jam still has some texture.

Remove the white hulls before crushing. Lightly crush the berries so the finished jam still has some texture. 1½ cups granulated sugar

Sugar does more than sweeten the jam; it also helps with texture and preservation. You can reduce it slightly, but the jam will be softer and less glossy.

Sugar does more than sweeten the jam; it also helps with texture and preservation. You can reduce it slightly, but the jam will be softer and less glossy. 1 tablespoon lemon juice

Brightens the flavor and helps the jam set.

Brightens the flavor and helps the jam set. Tiny pinch of salt

Just enough to balance the sweetness and bring out the fruit’s flavor.

Instructions

Combine the fruit and sugar

In a medium saucepan, combine the strawberries, rhubarb, sugar, lemon juice and salt.

Stir well and let the mixture sit for 20 to 30 minutes. This allows the fruit to release its juices, helping it cook more evenly.

Cook the jam

Place the saucepan over medium heat. Stir until the sugar dissolves and the fruit becomes juicy.

Bring the mixture to a gentle boil, then reduce the heat to maintain a steady simmer. Cook for 25 to 40 minutes, stirring frequently, especially toward the end, to prevent sticking.

The jam is ready when it has thickened and looks glossy.

Test for doneness

Spoon a small amount of jam onto a cold plate and let it sit for 1 to 2 minutes.

Run a spoon through the center. If the jam wrinkles slightly and does not immediately flow back together, it’s ready. Keep in mind that it will continue to thicken as it cools.

Jar and store

Transfer the warm jam into a clean jar.

Allow it to cool to room temperature, then refrigerate.

Storage