Recipe: Honeycrisp Applesauce

This recipe calls for only five ingredients. It doesn’t get easier than that! Just grab a pot and something to stir with, and you’re halfway to making a delicious, fruity applesauce.

Serve it warm or cold. Eat it plain, or use it as a versatile addition to many dishes. It’s perfect for topping pancakes, waffles, French toast, yogurt, cottage cheese, or even mixed into oatmeal. In baking, It’s a great savory sidekick, as well— with pork chops or roast. It’s also a great base for barbecue sauce, and can be incorporated into marinades for chicken or pork. Lastly, in baking it can be used as a substitute for oil or butter or to add moisture to recipes like zucchini muffins. Here’s what you need:

Honeycrisp apples- The star of the show (learn more about where to buy or pick local Honeycrisp apples here). They are readily available all year round, but most commonly found in late summer and fall. If Honeycrisps are not available, you can easily substitute your favorite apple.

Water

Brown sugar – Dark brown sugar gives it a nice depth of flavor.

Adds warmth. Boiled cider– This is my secret ingredient and is optional. I started experimenting with this brand I found on King Arthur’s website, and it’s a really nice ingredient to have around in the fall. It intensifies the apple flavor. Boiling cider would take way too long, and a teaspoon of this goes a long way.

Instructions

Step 1. Wash, core and peel the apples.

Step 2. Roughly chop them into cubes.

Step 3. Place all ingredients in a medium pot. Cover and bring to a boil. Once boiled, reduce the heat to medium-low and cook about 15 minutes.

Step 4. Remove the cover. Take a fork or masher, and begin breaking down the apples until you reach your desired consistency.

Pro tip: Taste your apples first. If they are very sweet, reduce the sugar as needed. Also, feel free to adjust the cinnamon, or you can leave it out altogether.

Storage: Applesauce can be stored in an air-tight container and kept in the fridge for up to 10 days. It can also be frozen for up to 3 months.

Can this applesauce be canned?

While canning applesauce is very common, this recipe has not been tested for safety with canning, therefore it is not recommended. If looking to make a larger batch of applesauce, you can multiply the recipe and freeze jars instead. For more great recipes, visit Brunch and Batter.