Styx to return to West Michigan— Go!

The setlist spans over five decades, showcasing their timeless hits and deep cuts with the same dynamic flair that has defined their career. From the sweeping grandeur of “The Grand Illusion” to the anthemic power of “Renegade,” the band continues to captivate audiences with their signature sound.

Their upcoming show in Kalamazoo promises to be a remarkable experience. The band is comprised of James “JY” Young (lead vocals, guitars), Tommy Shaw (lead vocals, guitars), Chuck Panozzo (bass, vocals), Todd Sucherman (drums, percussion), Lawrence Gowan (lead vocals, keyboards), Will Evankovich (guitars and their latest album’s producer and co-writer), Terry Gowan (bass, vocals). The band is entering its second decade of averaging 100 shows per year, committed to making the next show better than the last.

For fans of classic rock, Styx’s concert is an opportunity not to be missed. Make your way to Kalamazoo this fall for a night of exceptional music and unforgettable moments. Tickets will go on sale Friday, August 30, at 10 a.m. through LiveNation.com.