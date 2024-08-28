Styx to return to West Michigan— Go!

Styx performs at Van Andel Arena on June 12, 2024. Photo by Lisa Enos.
If you missed Styx’s electrifying performance at Van Andel Arena this summer, you have another opportunity to catch them live this fall. On October 8, 2024, Styx will take the stage at Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo with special guest John Waite. This marks their first appearance at the venue in 45 years. Go!

I’ve been familiar with Styx’s music for as long as I can remember, and their recent concert was nothing short of phenomenal.

Tommy Shaw of Styx at Van Andel Arena June 12, 2024. Photo by Lisa Enos.
“Music is this amazing force that comes from a higher place. I’m humbled for this band to have the great success that it has,” says co-founding guitarist/vocalist James “JY” Young. That’s exactly the vibe they convey— it was an inspirational and uplifting show that resonated with positive energy.

The setlist spans over five decades, showcasing their timeless hits and deep cuts with the same dynamic flair that has defined their career. From the sweeping grandeur of “The Grand Illusion” to the anthemic power of “Renegade,” the band continues to captivate audiences with their signature sound.

Their upcoming show in Kalamazoo promises to be a remarkable experience. The band is comprised of James “JY” Young (lead vocals, guitars), Tommy Shaw (lead vocals, guitars), Chuck Panozzo (bass, vocals), Todd Sucherman (drums, percussion), Lawrence Gowan (lead vocals, keyboards), Will Evankovich (guitars and their latest album’s producer and co-writer), Terry Gowan (bass, vocals). The band is entering its second decade of averaging 100 shows per year, committed to making the next show better than the last.

For fans of classic rock, Styx’s concert is an opportunity not to be missed. Make your way to Kalamazoo this fall for a night of exceptional music and unforgettable moments. Tickets will go on sale Friday, August 30, at 10 a.m. through LiveNation.com.

 

