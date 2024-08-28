Celebrating Two Decades of Treasure Hunting

In July, the Saugatuck Antiques Pavilion marked a significant milestone—its 20th anniversary. This expansive retail space, a beloved landmark in the Saugatuck/Douglas area, has become a haven for antique enthusiasts and history buffs alike. Under the current ownership of Stephanie and Jim Higginbottom, the pavilion continues to flourish, carrying forward a rich legacy that began in 2004.

The journey of the Saugatuck Antiques Pavilion began when the original owners transformed the old Hansen Manufacturing factory into the Blue Star Antique Pavilion. This ambitious conversion breathed new life into the historical space, creating an antique mall that quickly became a staple in the community. The original owners also held auctions in a nearby building until the Saugatuck Brewing Company took over that space.

Fast forward to today, and the pavilion has seen three different owners, each adding their unique touch. Stephanie and Jim Higginbottom, the fourth owners, purchased the pavilion two years ago and have since made it their own. “My husband and I have owned the Saugatuck Antique Pavilion for two years, and every owner really did put their own spin on the business to help make it what it is today,” says Stephanie.

The Higginbottoms made a significant life change when they moved from “down south” to Michigan, where Jim is originally from. Jim, a former family law attorney, and Stephanie, a nonprofit director, decided it was time for a new adventure. “Jim wanted to do something different with his life,” Stephanie shares. “He did some work with historical restoration in Virginia, and we were both into antiquing. So, we decided to change from Higginbottom Law to something completely different.”

Their decision to purchase the antique mall was serendipitous. “The week between Christmas and New Year’s, we said, ‘Let’s go check it out.’ My mother-in-law watched our three children, and we drove to Michigan. We walked through the door, fell instantly in love, and just saw the potential,” Stephanie recalls. The spacious, well-lit aisles and the overall welcoming atmosphere of the pavilion won them over.

Today, the Saugatuck Antiques Pavilion boasts a 24,000 square foot space, making it the largest retail store in Saugatuck/Douglas. It houses over 100 vendors who specialize in a variety of unique antiques, vintage, and collectible items at all price points. From vinyl records and estate jewelry to Mid-Century Modern designs and antique furniture, the pavilion offers something for every taste. There’s even a bookstore on-site, offering thousands of titles and a cup of coffee from local favorite Uncommon Coffee Roasters.

Stephanie and Jim have made several updates since taking over, including streamlining processes, updating the point-of-sale system, and ensuring the mall is as clean and welcoming as possible. They also focus on providing a delightful experience for visitors, with a strong emphasis on community engagement.

“Because Saugatuck is such a resort town, there are people who come every year,” Stephanie notes. “Our dealers do a really good job of turning over their inventory. It’s like a new store every day, which is what I tell people.”

To celebrate the pavilion’s 20th anniversary, the Higginbottoms hosted a series of events every Saturday in July. Visitors enjoyed scones, cookies, and free coffee from Uncommon Grounds, along with chances to win a $500 gift certificate. “Next year, for our 21st anniversary, we’ll do cocktails,” Stephanie adds with a smile.

Looking ahead, the Higginbottoms plan to host a Customer Appreciation Day in November. “Summer is about celebrating the tourists, but Customer Appreciation Day is for celebrating the locals,” Stephanie explains. Scheduled for the second Saturday of November, this event will feature free coffee, donuts, and apple cider, inviting shoppers to enjoy a fall celebration at the mall.

The Saugatuck Antiques Pavilion is not just a store; it’s a community hub, part of the Lakeshore Antique Trail, and a testament to the love and passion the Higginbottoms have for history and antiques. As they continue to build on the pavilion’s legacy, Stephanie and Jim are excited to be part of the vibrant Saugatuck community and to share their love of antiquing with visitors from near and far.

Located on Blue Star Highway, just five minutes from downtown Saugatuck, the pavilion is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., welcoming antique enthusiasts to explore its vast collection and discover treasures from the past.