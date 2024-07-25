Recipe: Blackberry Lavender Cheesecake

This time of year, we hear a lot about blueberries in West Michigan. So much so, other indigenous berries seem to get pushed to the wayside. Blackberries can be found growing wild in area woodlands from mid-July to August. They may taste sweet or sour depending on which stage of the ripening process they’re in when picked. One curious feature of these little black gems is that once you scratch the surface, they’re undeniably purple. What better flavor, then, to pair them with than lavender! Now, on to the recipe…

Ingredients:

BLACKBERRY TOPPING:

6 oz blackberries, pureed and strained

5 tbsp sugar

2 1⁄2 tsp cornstarch

CRUST:

3⁄4 cup graham cracker crumbs 2 tbsp sugar

3 tbsp butter, melted

LAVENDER CHEESECAKE FILLING:

12 oz cream cheese, room temperature

1⁄2 cup sugar

1 1⁄2 tbsp flour

1⁄4 cup sour cream

2 tsp lavender extract

1⁄2 tsp vanilla extract

2 large eggs, room temperature Violet gel icing color (optional)

WHIPPED CREAM TOPPING:

1⁄2 cup heavy whipping cream, cold 4 tbsp powdered sugar

1⁄2 tsp vanilla extract

Violet gel icing color (optional) 12–14 blackberries

Instructions:

FOR THE BLACKBERRY TOPPING:

Puree blackberries, combine with sugar and cornstarch in a saucepan. Cook until thickened, then cool.

FOR THE CRUST:

Mix graham cracker crumbs, sugar, and butter. Press into cupcake liners, bake for 5 minutes at 325°F.

FOR THE CHEESECAKE FILLING:

Mix cream cheese, sugar, flour. Add sour cream, extracts, and eggs. Color with violet gel. if desired. Fill cups and bake at 300°F for 18-20 minutes.

FOR THE REMAINDER:

Turn off the oven and leave the door closed for 10 minutes. Then, slightly open the door for 15-20 minutes. Transfer to the fridge to chill. Top with blackberry filling, then with whipped cream colored with violet gel. Garnish with a blackberry and enjoy!

Recipe adapted from @scottie7464 on Instagram.