3 Lakeshore events on our radar

The Lakeshore Brewers Guild’s Burning Foot Festival, now in its ninth year, promises to be bigger, bolder, and more memorable than ever in 2024. In addition to being the lakeshore’s beer fest extraordinaire, Burning Foot now has partnerships with the Michigan Craft Distillers Association, Michigan Cider Association, and the Michigan Wine Collaborative. The festival takes place on Pere Marquette Beach in Muskegon August 24, blending craft beverages, with art and live music. “We’re not just a festival; we’re a community of craft beverage enthusiasts, artists, and music lovers who come together to celebrate the best that Michigan has to offer,” said Festival Director Allen Serio. For those who wish to extend their Burning Foot experience, camping options will be available on the shores of Lake Michigan. Tickets are available on the fest’s official website, burningfoot.beer.
3. WINGS OVER MUSKEGON
Following a successful 2023 inaugural show, Wings Over Muskegon aerial entertainment show is back, August 9–11. “We were thrilled with the overwhelming engagement of the community in terms of spectators, sponsors, volunteers, and vendors. It is clear that West Michigan embraces an air show,” said Event Director Ashley Myers. A Twilight show that incorporates live music, lights, and pyrotechnics kicks off the airshow opening night. Both civilian and military aircraft will be featured in the air and on the ground throughout the three-day spectacle. For more information, visit wingsovermuskegon.com.
