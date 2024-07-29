3 Lakeshore events on our radar

Three Lakeshore Area things to experience yet this summer…
Burning Foot Festival is scheduled to take place on Pere Marquette Beach in Muskegon August 24, 2024. Courtesy photo.

While many are starting to wrap their heads around the “back-to-school” scenario that’s just around the corner, we wanted to let you in on some big things yet to come along the lakeshore:

1. CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT
Show off your cornhole skills and support the enhancement of downtown Grand Haven’s Social District at the Grand Haven Main Street DDA’s Better Bags Coast Guard Cornhole Tournament on Wednesday, July 31, 2024. The bag tossing will take place in the first block of Washington Street in downtown Grand Haven.

Event Details: $50 per 2-person team; all skill levels are encouraged to participate! Winners will receive small prizes and enormous glory! All proceeds will benefit Grand Haven Main Street DDA’s First Block Social Zone enhancements.

Mandatory Players Meeting, 5 p.m. The registration is immediately following and the tournament starts at 5:15 p.m. Teams must register ASAP to secure their spot. Space is limited. For questions or to register, please contact Nathan Patterson at 616-502-3236.


2. GET YOUR FEET IN THE SAND!

The Lakeshore Brewers Guild’s Burning Foot Festival, now in its ninth year, promises to be bigger, bolder, and more memorable than ever in 2024. In addition to being the lakeshore’s beer fest extraordinaire, Burning Foot now has partnerships with the Michigan Craft Distillers Association, Michigan Cider Association, and the Michigan Wine Collaborative. The festival takes place on Pere Marquette Beach in Muskegon August 24, blending craft beverages, with art and live music. “We’re not just a festival; we’re a community of craft beverage enthusiasts, artists, and music lovers who come together to celebrate the best that Michigan has to offer,” said Festival Director Allen Serio. For those who wish to extend their Burning Foot experience, camping options will be available on the shores of Lake Michigan. Tickets are available on the fest’s official website, burningfoot.beer.

Wings Over Muskegon

3. WINGS OVER MUSKEGON

Following a successful 2023 inaugural show, Wings Over Muskegon aerial entertainment show is back, August 9–11. “We were thrilled with the overwhelming engagement of the community in terms of spectators, sponsors, volunteers, and vendors. It is clear that West Michigan embraces an air show,” said Event Director Ashley Myers. A Twilight show that incorporates live music, lights, and pyrotechnics kicks off the airshow opening night. Both civilian and military aircraft will be featured in the air and on the ground throughout the three-day spectacle. For more information, visit wingsovermuskegon.com.

