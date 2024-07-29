3 Lakeshore events on our radar

While many are starting to wrap their heads around the “back-to-school” scenario that’s just around the corner, we wanted to let you in on some big things yet to come along the lakeshore:

1. CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT

Show off your cornhole skills and support the enhancement of downtown Grand Haven’s Social District at the Grand Haven Main Street DDA’s Better Bags Coast Guard Cornhole Tournament on Wednesday, July 31, 2024. The bag tossing will take place in the first block of Washington Street in downtown Grand Haven.

Event Details: $50 per 2-person team; all skill levels are encouraged to participate! Winners will receive small prizes and enormous glory! All proceeds will benefit Grand Haven Main Street DDA’s First Block Social Zone enhancements. Mandatory Players Meeting, 5 p.m. The registration is immediately following and the tournament starts at 5:15 p.m. Teams must register ASAP to secure their spot. Space is limited. For questions or to register, please contact Nathan Patterson at 616-502-3236.



2. GET YOUR FEET IN THE SAND!