Glamour in the Loft

If you’re like me, Robinette’s Apple Haus & Winery is a place to visit in the Fall where a challenging corn maze, hot cider, or a wagon ride can be enjoyed with friends and family. But, did you know, Robinette’s is open year-round, with some amazing offerings, from quality fashion clothing and accessories, home décor, toys for the little ones, to activities like wine tastings or bridal shower space for rent in a scenic, pastoral setting? You may even find yourself aboard a horse drawn wagon traveling through Robinette’s Orchard, established in 1911, and learning wonderful things about apples and their cultivation you never knew you wanted to know!

Recently, I was invited to a fashion show at Robinette’s. Yes, you read that correctly. I know you’re thinking, “I thought Robinette’s was a place for doughnuts and corn mazes, not somewhere I could pick up quality pieces for my wardrobe?” I understand. I had the same thought.

As a former haberdasher, helping to clothe and inform fashion conscious denizens in the Chicago area, I have to say, I was impressed by the detail, fabrics, thought and creativity modeled at Robinette’s! Sure, Robinette’s offers sweatshirts, t-shirts, tank tops, baby onesies in various colors, along with “Michigan” emblazoned items to memorialize your trip to Robinette’s, but they also offer a carefully curated selection of stylish cover ups, patterned dresses, floral tank tops, jewelry and more.

One item that especially caught my eye was a long multicolored coat, paired with a melon top and blue jeans projecting a casual, yet sophisticated look. Many other outfits were equally inspired, showcasing a mix of textures and patterns showcased in the ‘runway’ loft with options ranging from soft pastels to bold, vibrant hues. Clearly, the buyers procuring these items have done their ‘homework.’ After the show, I learned Robinette’s fashion consultants attended numerous fashion events in Las Vegas and Michigan to cultivate a wonderful selection for their shop, and it shows. Each outfit was a work of art in itself.

With diverse looks including a mix of delicate lace paired with edgy leather accessories – Robinette’s has something for everyone’s style preference.

Overall, the fashion was nothing short of a delight, truly, a feast for the eyes. So, go ahead and stop in, I believe you will find yourself feeling inspired to step up your wardrobe game. I can’t wait to see what these talented designers come up with next time.