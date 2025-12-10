Puff pastry sausage rolls with Italian sausage

I first encountered sausage rolls while living in England, where they’re a staple in every corner shop deli case, museum café, and workman’s café across the country. Flaky pastry wrapped around savory sausage—simple, comforting, and endlessly satisfying. They’re eaten warm or cold, often grabbed on the go, and always hit the spot.

I became reacquainted with them recently through a Facebook group for expat Brits, where people were trading tips on how to make them from scratch because they’re nearly impossible to find in the U.S. I hadn’t realized how iconic they were—apparently, no British holiday party is complete without a tray of sausage rolls on the buffet table.

This version is my take, using ingredients that are easy to find stateside but still deliver that same nostalgic flavor. And while some people serve them with mustard or ketchup, the only true companion in my opinion is HP Sauce. It’s tangy, a little sweet, and totally perfect with a warm sausage roll. You can usually find it in the international aisle at stores like Meijer.

These little morsels are now a regular part of my kitchen—simple to make, crowd-pleasing, and always a hit at gatherings.

Ingredients:

2 sheets puff pastry (Pepperidge Farm, thawed but still cold)

1 to 1¼ pounds Italian sausage (casing removed if needed — sweet or hot)

1/4 cup finely chopped onion

1 tsp dried sage (or 1 tbsp fresh, minced)

1/2 tsp black pepper

1 egg, beaten (for egg wash)

Optional: 1–2 tbsp breadcrumbs (to absorb moisture, especially if sausage is juicy)

Instructions:

Preheat Oven: Preheat to 400°F (200°C). Prepare the baking sheet: Line it with parchment paper (preferred) or use a silicone baking mat. Alternatively, you can grease and flour the sheet or use greased aluminum foil. Make the Filling: In a mixing bowl, combine Italian sausage, onion, sage, black pepper, and optional breadcrumbs. Mix gently until well incorporated. Prepare the Puff Pastry: Unfold the first puff pastry sheet onto a lightly floured surface. Use a rolling pin to gently flatten it (optional). Cut the sheet lengthwise into 2 equal rectangles. Assemble the Rolls: On a clean surface, roll the sausage into 1-inch logs and place down the center of each strip, lengthwise. Fold one side of the pastry over the sausage, then roll it closed. Use a fork to crimp the seam. Repeat with the second pastry sheet and remaining filling. Refrigerate any leftover sausage. Slice and Score: Cut each long roll into 4 smaller rolls (or more for bite-sized pieces). Score a few shallow diagonal slits on top with a sharp knife for venting and appearance. Egg Wash: Brush each roll with beaten egg for a golden, glossy finish. Bake: Place rolls on the prepared baking sheet, spaced about 1 inch apart. Bake for 20 minutes, or until puffed and golden brown. Internal temperature of sausage should reach 160°F (71°C). Cool & Serve: Let rest for 5 minutes. Serve warm with mustard, marinara, or HP Sauce (found in the international section at Meijer).

Optional Freezing Tip: To prepare ahead, assemble and cut the rolls but do not bake. Freeze on a tray, then transfer to a zip-top bag. Bake directly from frozen at 400°F for 30–35 minutes.