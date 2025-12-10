Partners in Ministry celebrate ribbon-cutting for new Heartside center

As the holidays approach, it’s comforting to know there are people in Grand Rapids whose mission is simple yet profound: to ensure the city’s unhoused population experiences as much comfort, support, and joy as possible throughout the season—and beyond. This commitment is on full display with the opening of a new Community Center and Service Center in the Heartside neighborhood, a collaboration between local nonprofits, churches of multiple denominations, and the City of Grand Rapids.

The center, officially opened earlier this month, provides a welcoming space and essential resources for unhoused individuals and area residents seeking community connection. Open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., it offers restrooms, morning coffee and PB&J sandwiches, lunch provided by Catholic Charities, art and other activities, and the Mel Trotter Mobile Shower Unit on Thursdays. Two full-time case managers and community health workers assist with housing and resources, supported by three full-time safety and support specialists.

The collaborative group, known as Partners in Ministry, includes Catholic Charities West Michigan, the City of Grand Rapids, Cornerstone Church, Crossroads Bible Church, Dégagé Ministries, First United Methodist Church, LaGrave Christian Reformed Church, Mel Trotter Ministries, Park Church, St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, and Westminster Presbyterian Church.

“Each day these organizations and churches are working to support our unhoused neighbors and help them achieve their goals of housing, employment, and wellness,” said Thelma Ensink, Executive Director of Dégagé Ministries and co-facilitator of the Partners in Ministry group. “But together, it’s incredible what we can accomplish during this historically challenging time.”

The City of Grand Rapids contributed $40,000 to support the initiative. “The City of Grand Rapids is pleased to support this work to provide a welcoming space that offers care, services, and necessary supports to meet the needs of vulnerable and unhoused individuals in our community,” said Tammy Vincent, Homeless Coordinator at the City. “This work offers opportunities to prevent and resolve episodes of homelessness that are critical to having a safe community for all.”

The success of Crossroads Bible Church, which opens its doors every Tuesday, inspired Partners in Ministry to secure a space available Monday through Friday, offering not only meals and a safe place but also access to services including physical and mental health care, vital records, legal guidance, employment support, and housing resources. In 2023, Dégagé collaborated with LaGrave Christian Reformed Church to utilize their youth building, The Vault, to accommodate the growing number of guests.

“LaGrave Avenue CRC is excited to be part of the Partners in Ministry project this fall,” said Peter Jonker, Minister of Preaching at LaGrave Avenue Christian Reformed Church. “Christ calls us to common cause with fellow Christians, and he calls us to care for the poor; this partnership is a fitting answer to both those calls. We have been a church in the city and a church for the city for almost 140 years, and we pray that this work continues to glorify God by serving those most in need.”

Dégagé has been serving the Heartside neighborhood since 1967, welcoming more than 3,700 unique individuals each year seeking meals, vital records, and other resources. With the recent rise in homelessness, particularly among women, and the closure of other local community centers, the need for additional facilities has become urgent. Mel Trotter Ministries, the largest provider of services to the homeless in West Michigan, assisted more than 4,800 individuals in 2024 with shelter, meals, and health services. “Each organization involved is making a significant contribution to this initiative, whether through staff, funding, meals, financial oversight, volunteers, or supplies,” said Chris Palusky, CEO of Mel Trotter Ministries. “This is yet another remarkable collaboration, demonstrating how the Grand Rapids community comes together to lift up our neighbors in need.”

“Meeting community needs is better done together,” said Westminster Presbyterian Church Senior Pastor Rev. Lynette Sparks. “Westminster believes strongly in collaborating with our non-profit and church partners for the Community Service Center, and we are excited to help fill a vital need in bringing services to those who need them the most. Our hope is to welcome and love all who come through our doors.”