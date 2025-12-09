Unleash the love and help ‘Therapy Dogs’ reach goal

For nearly a quarter-century, West Michigan Therapy Dogs, Inc. has been delivering comfort, companionship, and joy to individuals across West Michigan, one wag at a time. From hospitals and schools to assisted living centers and libraries, their more than 200 volunteer dog teams make a difference for over 100 programs across five counties—providing solace to those facing emotional, physical, and psychological challenges.

This Giving Tuesday, December 2, WMTD launched its “Unleash the Love” fundraising campaign with a goal of raising $5,000 by January 1, 2026. The funds will help the nonprofit meet the growing demand for pet-assisted therapy and expand its programming to reach more people in need.

“Each visit our teams make creates an impact that can’t be measured in dollars alone,” said Heather McCormick, Board President of West Michigan Therapy Dogs, Inc. “But the resources required to train, equip, and support our growing program are real. This campaign helps ensure we can continue bringing love, hope, and connection to individuals throughout West Michigan.”

Since its founding in 2001, WMTD has built a community of volunteers and therapy dogs dedicated to easing stress, anxiety, depression, pain, and other challenges through the power of human-canine connection. Their teams are trained and certified to provide care in both medical and non-medical settings, and their visits leave lasting emotional and psychological benefits.

With demand rising for pet therapy across the region, donations to Unleash the Love will support essential needs, including:

Securing dedicated storage for wheelchairs, walkers, crutches, AV equipment, and classroom materials.

Covering training facility fees to ensure volunteers have a safe, consistent space to learn and practice.

Purchasing training and certification supplies such as therapy dog vests, badges, and program resources.

Supporting operational costs that allow WMTD to run smoothly and continue growing.

“With continued support from our community, we can train more teams, reach more people, and continue the work that has defined WMTD for nearly 25 years,” McCormick added. “Together, we can truly ‘unleash the love’ this season and beyond.”

For West Michigan Therapy Dogs, the gift of giving isn’t just about money—it’s about helping more people experience the unconditional love and comfort that only a therapy dog can provide.

Support the campaign and make a lasting impact in your community: Donate to West Michigan Therapy Dogs