This year, Easter Sunday and the end of Passover happen to fall on the very same day — a rare overlap of calendars and a beautiful reminder of how different traditions often circle the same themes: renewal, return, and celebration. So while it may seem strange to post a Challah recipe during Passover, it also feels perfectly timed. Like Easter bread, Challah is braided, golden, and rich with meaning — a festive loaf that brings people together.

Whether you’re breaking the fast from chametz or simply gathering for a spring table, this bread marks the moment. No dyed eggs baked in, just a soft, sweet, beautifully braided reminder that what we share around the table can connect us more than we think.

Ingredients:

1 (0.25 oz) package active dry yeast

1 cup warm water (100°F)

2 tbsp honey

1 tsp salt

3 large eggs, beaten

3 ½ cups all-purpose flour, plus more for kneading

1 beaten egg yolk (for brushing)

Directions:

Activate the yeast: In a large bowl, combine warm water and yeast. Let it sit for about 10 minutes until it becomes creamy and foamy. Then stir in honey and salt until dissolved, followed by the beaten eggs. Form the dough: Gradually mix in the flour, one cup at a time, until the dough becomes sticky. Dust with additional flour and knead on a floured surface for about 5 minutes, until smooth and elastic. First rise: Shape the dough into a ball and place it in an oiled bowl, turning the dough a few times to coat it with oil. Cover the bowl with a damp cloth and let the dough rise in a warm place for 45 minutes to 1 hour, or until doubled in size. Braid the challah: Punch down the dough and divide it into 3 equal portions. Roll each piece into a rope about 12 inches long, thicker in the middle and thinner at the ends. Pinch the ropes together at the top, then braid by alternating sides—starting with the rightmost rope, cross it over the middle, then the leftmost rope over the new middle. Continue until the loaf is fully braided, then pinch the ends and tuck them underneath. Second rise: Place the braided loaf on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Brush the top with the beaten egg yolk for a golden finish. Let the loaf rise for about 30 minutes. Bake: Preheat the oven to 350°F. Bake the challah for 30–35 minutes, until the top is golden brown, and the loaf sounds hollow when tapped. Let it cool on a wire rack before slicing.

Enjoy the soft, slightly sweet texture of homemade challah fresh from the oven, perfect for any occasion. Due to its absorbent texture it’s a fantastic choice of bread for French toast.