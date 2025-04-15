Muse puts focus on motherhood

In observance of Black Maternal Health Week, the Grand Rapids African American Health Institute has unveiled a moving photography exhibition titled “Ujima: Capturing Collective Work and Responsibility in Black Birth.” The exhibit, which opened April 12 and runs through April 18, is on display daily from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at MUSE GR, 727 Leonard St. NW.

Curated by Dr. Denise Kingdom, director of strategic initiatives at GRAAHI, the exhibit centers on the strength, resilience and communal care that define Black birthing experiences. Through the evocative work of local photographers Taniah Ingram and Sky Davis, visitors are invited into an intimate portrayal of life, labor and love within the Black maternal journey.

“It’s crucial that during Maternal Health Week, while we acknowledge the shocking statistics surrounding Black maternal health disparities — where Black women are 3 to 4 times more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes than white women — we also intentionally celebrate the inherent beauty, strength, and communal support that exists within Black birthing experiences,” Kingdom said.

The concept of ujima, meaning collective work and responsibility, is central to the exhibit’s theme. Through portraits and candid imagery, the show highlights the multi-generational interconnectedness and collaborative care essential to improving birth outcomes in Black communities.

GRAAHI’s efforts to address maternal health inequities extend beyond awareness. Its Pathways to Healthcare Careers program has graduated two cohorts of Black doulas, equipping them with the tools and knowledge to support birthing individuals and their families. The organization is also launching a new initiative aimed at introducing high school students to doula work, with the opportunity to earn certification — a step toward inspiring future leaders in maternal health advocacy.

For more information about the exhibit and GRAAHI’s ongoing initiatives, visit graahi.org/blackwombworkers.