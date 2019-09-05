Brewery moving to Grand Rapids

A suburban brewery is moving into Grand Rapids and opening a taproom.

The co-founders of Arvon Brewing Co. — Brett Bristol and Lauren Stanko Bristol and Jake Stanko and Abby Stanko — plan to move their brewery from Grandville, at 3057 Broadway Ave. SW, to Grand Rapids, at 1006 Division Ave. S, by the end of the year, according to Brett Bristol today.

Arvon Brewing Co. is shifting from a production-only model to an “IPA-focused craft brewery and taproom” that will feature 12 rotating taps, including New England-style IPAs, such as DeTour Reef, Jurassic Haze, Profound Technique and Voyager, Bristol said.

Arvon’s Grand Rapids taproom will not serve food, but the brewery is working with the Grand Rapids Food Truck Association to host local food trucks and vendors.

“We have lots of space for them to park right out front, so we’re looking to have rotating food truck options to enjoy, while we focus on brewing and serving beer,” the brewery says in a comment on its Facebook page.

Arvon is moving primarily to increase its production capacity, as lately the brewery has been “unable to keep up with the demand,” Bristol said.

The taproom will also give Arvon “immediate feedback on what craft beer enthusiasts are looking for,” he said.

Arvon Brewing Co. will continue to distribute canned and bottled beers to select taprooms and retailers in the area after it moves to Grand Rapids.

The brewery has seven part-time and full-time employees, and it plans to “potentially” hire more employees for the new location.

Arvon’s tentative taproom hours will be Thursday-Friday from 3-9 p.m. and Saturday from 1-9 p.m.