Our top Weekend Picks

This weekend features the start of Project 1 by ArtPrize. And much more.

Project 1: Opening Day Celebration

(Saturday)

ArtPrize is launching Project 1: Crossed Lines this weekend with events at Rosa Parks Circle, MLK Park, Tanglefoot and Wealthy Theatre.

The celebrations are on Sept. 7 at various times in Grand Rapids. Photo via fb.com.

Eastown! Streetfair

(Saturday)

This “family-friendly” festival is a celebration of food, music, crafts, arts and Eastown. Organizers are asking people to please not bring their pets to the event.

The street fair is Sept. 7 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. in Eastown.

Wizarding Weekends

(Saturday and Sunday)

John Ball Zoo will “magically” transform for the weekend and feature interactive exhibits, activities, games, entertainment, crafts and “specialty foods.” Costumes are encouraged.

The wizarding is Sept. 7-8 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at John Ball Zoo.

“Shades of Blackness”

(Friday-Sunday)

This art exhibition features work from African-American artists from all across the U.S.

The free exhibition runs from Sept. 6 to Oct. 4 at DeVos Place.

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat”

(Thursday-Sunday)

Circle Theatre is producing “one of the most enduring shows of all time.”

The performances are Sept. 5-7 at 7:30 p.m. at Cirlce Theatre’s FLEX stage in Grand Rapids.

