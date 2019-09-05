Whether throwing a party, hosting a small gathering of friends or simply spending time with family, everyone eventually ends up in the kitchen. It’s the home’s intersection where people are coming or going or just hanging out — whether with a glass of wine or over a hot stove or around the island sharing highlights of the day.

It’s a destination in the home, so why not make it a special place?

TruKitchens’ recipe for the perfect kitchen is the combination of beauty and function to create a space that meets the unique needs and desires of each individual. And that’s where it all begins at TruKitchens — with the client’s needs, desires and vision.

Todd Wiley, senior designer for TruKitchens, has been working in the industry for the past 25 years. And he’s found a home in the kitchen.

“I enjoy putting thought and effort into all aspects of cabinetry design, exploring new materials and innovations,” Wiley said. “I love to cook, and I can picture myself in spaces that I create and how I would want the space to function.”

TruKitchens has been a leader in kitchen and bath design in the Grand Rapids area since 2007. It specializes in custom kitchens, bathrooms, closets, outdoor kitchens and home remodeling.

“We value more than exquisite design; we value the relationships built with our clients,” Wiley said. “With a full spectrum of design expertise, commitment to a seamless process and the highest-quality products, we are certain that if our clients can dream it, we can do it.”

Designers at TruKitchens have the experience and expertise to coordinate the look, feel and functionality of the space the customer envisions. They have a reputation for high-quality work done efficiently, professionally and on schedule.

Designers at TruKitchens also are passionate about the creation of the homeowner’s dream living space in a way that reflects their personal taste and lifestyle. “We work alongside you, listening to your vision and needs, translating that into reality for you to enjoy for years to come,” Wiley said.

The process at TruKitchens is as unique as its clients, tailored to fit their specific needs and design aesthetic. It all starts with an initial consultation in the TruKitchens showroom, which includes choosing between the top names in cabinetry.

TruKitchens cabinet lines have been carefully selected to offer clients variety, durability and quality. Grabill Cabinets constructs handcrafted, custom-built products using only the finest quality materials to complement your space and needs. The Shiloh line offers beautiful, semi-custom options ideal for any budget. And NatureKast weatherproof cabinetry is a low maintenance wood-look product that won’t warp or fade, ideal for outdoor kitchens.

After exciting decisions are made, preliminary drawings are created and the transformation from ideas to finished product begins.

Experiential rendering is the next step, which includes fine-tuning the project. Three-dimensional renderings help the designer fully envision a client’s dream space, choose finishing options and customize details.

The installation process follows through every step of the project to successful completion, down to the smallest detail — what was once on paper is now a part of the home.

“No two clients are exactly alike, so our process is tailored to fit your specific needs,” Wiley said. “Once we get started on your project, we’ll work diligently to complete on time and on budget, maintaining communication throughout every step. Our most-treasured moment is experiencing the excitement alongside our clients when walking into their finished living space for the first time … this pivotal moment where dreams meet reality is so very special.”

And a kitchen should be special. After all, it’s the intersection of beauty and function where life happens.

TruKitchens

6744 Cascade Rd. SE

Grand Rapids, MI 49546

616.957.1969

hello at trukitchens dot com

trukitchens.com