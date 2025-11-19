Beer and Birria: Better Together

Who doesn’t like to wash down their favorite Mexican seafood and birria tacos with an ice-cold beer?

Starting Dec. 9, Los Mariscos de Pancho will bring its bold coastal flavors and signature birria dishes to City Built Brewing Co.’s taproom, while the brewery’s in-house kitchen closes Nov. 23.

Since opening in 2017, City Built has offered a mix of craft beverages and culinary experiences. Its kitchen has gone through several concepts, including the Creole-inspired Li Grand Zombi and the full Zombi Kitchen menu, and the brewery has worked with local food trucks. The long-running Food Truck Monday tradition will continue after Los Mariscos begins service.

“We’ve tried everything to keep our kitchen thriving,” said Edwin Collazo, founder of City Built Brewing. “Pop-ups, pivots, new menus, new concepts—we were constantly searching for what could work long term. After the most recent chapter wrapped earlier this year, my wife, Sweet K, stepped back into the kitchen to help keep things moving. She carried a tremendous amount of weight, and we knew it was time to find a partner instead of another pivot. Los Mariscos is that perfect fit.”

Founded in 2019 by Pancho and Vanessa Sanchez, Los Mariscos began as a delivery operation from the couple’s studio apartment. Their quesa-birria quickly developed a following, eventually leading to a brick-and-mortar restaurant on Leonard Street. The brand is known for its bold coastal flavors, authentic recipes, and community-centered approach to hospitality.

“Cooking has always been in our family,” said Pancho. “We built Los Mariscos tray by tray, delivery by delivery. To bring our flavors into City Built’s taproom feels like a new level—not just for us, but for our community.”

“We want people to taste something new and feel at home at the same time. We’re proud, excited, and ready to grow,” said Vanessa.

Beginning Dec. 9, guests will be able to order Los Mariscos’ full menu in City Built’s taproom, including Mexican seafood and signature birria dishes. Food and drink menus will remain separate, but ordering will be seamless. New exterior signage will reflect the partnership, and Los Mariscos’ Leonard Street location will remain open. City Built’s Puerto Rican-inspired dishes may return occasionally as specials.

The collaboration also allows City Built—tied for first in Grand Rapids Magazine’s most recent beer bracket competition—to focus more on its beverage program, led by Head of Brewing Operations Patrick Lynch and brewer Sydney Cannarozzi, which includes beer, cocktails, cider, wine, hard seltzer, and zero-proof options.

“Patrick makes it all happen,” said Collazo. “His leadership is pushing our beverage program forward, and this transition lets us put even more energy into its future growth.” The brewery plans to introduce a reinvented Mug Club program in 2026.

“This gives us room to breathe,” said Edwin. “To care for our health, our parents, and our team. It lets us focus on what we truly do best. And honestly, I’m excited to have my wife back.”

Both teams see the partnership as a reflection of Grand Rapids’ cultural diversity.

“Two cultures with great flavors coming together—it feels promising,” said Pancho. “Our customers will love the experience, and City Built guests will get something totally new.”

“We’ve always said we’re a place where cultures collide. This partnership is exactly that,” said Edwin.