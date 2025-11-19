Double your fun!

If you’re ready to relive the glory days of rock ’n’ roll—and maybe even dust off a few air-guitar moves—the Acrisure Amphitheatre has just announced a show that’ll take you straight back to the soundtrack of your youth. Lynyrd Skynyrd and Foreigner are coming to Grand Rapids on August 1, 2025, as part of their Double Trouble Double Vision Tour, and it promises to be one unforgettable night.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off in Atlanta and crisscrosses North America before hitting Michigan, with a stop in Clarkston on July 31 and then the Grand Rapids debut. Opening the show is Six Gun Sally, adding a little extra firepower to what will surely be a night of big guitars, soaring vocals, and hits you can sing along to word-for-word.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 21, at 10 a.m., and VIP packages are available for those who want behind-the-scenes access, premium seating, and exclusive merch. But honestly, just being in the crowd singing along to classics like “Free Bird” and “I Want to Know What Love Is” might be enough.

Foreigner’s Jeff Pilson says it best: “Two bands with plenty of iconic songs, dueling guitars, double trouble and double vision are gonna set each and every stage on fire!” And Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Johnny Van Zant adds, “I believe the audience will love this tour. Lynyrd Skynyrd and Foreigner together — it doesn’t get much better than that.”

So mark your calendars. If you want to relive your youth somewhere new, these two legendary bands will have you singing, dancing, and remembering why you fell in love with rock ’n’ roll in the first place.

Tickets at foreigneronline.com or lynyrdskynyrd.com.