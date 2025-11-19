Sip happens: Behind every cup, there’s a tale

If you haven’t yet experienced Foxtail Coffee Co., you’re truly missing out. As someone who’s lived through the early days of the coffee craze in the Pacific Northwest—and with a bit of a family history steeped in coffee (thanks, Starbucks and Folgers ancestors!)—I feel uniquely qualified to say: this isn’t just another coffee shop. It’s a new kind of coffee experience.

Foxtail recently transformed its Wealthy Street location from a gas station-turned-pizza-joint into a modern, welcoming space filled with plenty of outdoor seating and laptop-friendly plugs—think ’90s coffee shop vibe with 2025’s style and tech. But Foxtail’s appeal goes beyond aesthetics.

The company is deeply committed to responsibly sourcing some of the finest coffee beans from around the world. Their environmentally friendly farms receive fair wages, allowing them to continue growing exceptional crops. Foxtail roasts its beans in-house and offers a variety of brewing methods that shift the way we think about coffee—one cup at a time.

This spring, Foxtail will bring that philosophy to downtown Grand Rapids with its seventh West Michigan location, taking over the space currently occupied by Starbucks inside the iconic Amway Grand Plaza Hotel. The Starbucks location will close Nov. 30, 2025, making way for Foxtail’s fresh take on the downtown coffee scene.

The new cafe promises a completely redesigned space with expanded seating, including a streetside patio, and extended hours to serve guests into the evening. The menu will feature handcrafted coffee beverages, teas, breakfast sandwiches, pastries, and even gelato. Plans also include a curated selection of beer and wine, perfect for a versatile downtown hangout.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Foxtail Coffee to the Amway Grand Plaza,” said Ross Bartlett, general manager of the hotel. “Foxtail’s warm, inviting atmosphere and quality coffee make it a perfect complement to our hotel and downtown community.”

Located in the heart of the city, the cafe aims to serve a broad mix of guests—from hotel visitors and convention attendees to theatergoers, downtown professionals, and weekend shoppers. The location will also feature a unique, hand-painted mural to add to its distinct character.

Jason Mulder, director of franchise operations for Foxtail Michigan, sums it up best: “Foxtail Coffee is more than just a coffee shop; it’s a place where people are encouraged to gather, connect, and make themselves at home.”

Foxtail’s community focus extends beyond coffee. In October, West Michigan locations hosted a fundraiser benefiting Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital to support Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Currently, they are celebrating local educators by inviting guests to nominate teachers for a chance to win a $50 Foxtail gift card.

With locations already established in Ada, Byron Center, Cascade, Eastown, Grandville, and Holland, Foxtail Coffee Co.’s arrival at the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel is sure to be a game-changer for downtown Grand Rapids’ coffee culture. And personally, while I’ll miss the familiar comfort of Starbucks’ chai lattes, I’m ready to dive into Foxtail’s fresh brews and welcoming vibe.