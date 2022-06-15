Barrio Tacos hosting grand opening

A Midwest taqueria chain is opening its downtown Grand Rapids location this week.

Cleveland, Ohio-based Barrio Tacos said in an Instagram post on Tuesday, June 14, it will host its grand opening at 3 p.m. Thursday, June 16, for its new location on the first floor of a multiuse building at 37 Ottawa Ave. NW in downtown Grand Rapids.

Jake Hawley is the franchise owner of the Barrio Tacos Michigan locations — including the ones in East Lansing and Traverse City.

He said in a video made by the building’s developer CWD Real Estate earlier this spring that the new, 4,500-square-foot restaurant will offer fresh tacos made with locally sourced ingredients — including a build-your-own experience — along with craft cocktails and a variety of tequila and whiskey.

Hawley said Barrio targets walkable urban areas for its locations, including the campus of Michigan State University, the downtown area of Traverse City and now the heart of Grand Rapids.

“Grand Rapids is a very vibrant city here in western Michigan,” he said. “It says so much that it’s what’s appealing to us is this particular area in the entertainment district, with the (Van Andel) Arena, the concert venues and all that happens down here, all the offices and hotels. It just brings so many people down to our doorstep, and we can showcase what we do well. … It’s a perfect fit.”

More information on Barrio Tacos is at barrio-tacos.com.