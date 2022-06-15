Local animal shelter to host open house at new location

A no-kill cat shelter in Grand Rapids is inviting the public to tour its open house next month.

Crash’s Landing and Big Sid’s Sanctuary, a no-kill animal rescue in Grand Rapids, is hosting an open house from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, July 9, at its new location at 3433 River Hill Drive NW.

The new location became home to Crash’s rescues in May of last year, but due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns, the shelter was unable to hold an event to welcome the public to the new building.

The free open house will give visitors an opportunity to tour the new facility and meet the cats housed there. The shelter also will offer cat toys and other items for purchase and light refreshment.

“Crash’s Landing is a completely volunteer based shelter, and while donations are not required to attend the open house, they would be greatly appreciated in order to help us care for the 80 cats we have living at the shelter,” said Kayla Keller, director of Crash’s Landing.

All monetary or item donations to the shelter are put directly into the medical care, treatment of Crash’s Landing rescues. The shelter accepts cash, Venmo, or Paypal donations, as well as items from an Amazon wishlist here. People also can sponsor individual cats.

Crash’s Landing is one of the largest no-kill shelters in the Grand Rapids area and takes in neglected, abandoned or injured cats in need of care and a new home.

The shelter’s Big Sid’s Sanctuary cares specifically for cats with feline immunodeficiency virus (FIV) and feline leukemia (FeLV).

“(Crash’s Landing is) the only cat shelter in Michigan who accept FIV- and FeLV-positive cats, while in most shelters, this is an automatic death sentence,” Keller said. “The folks at Crash’s Landing believe every cat deserves love and a place to call home.”