Taste of Muskegon names award-winning vendors

The Taste Plate Award winners have been chosen following the 16th annual Taste of Muskegon event held last weekend.

Taste of Muskegon wrapped up its 16th festival on Saturday, June 11, with the annual Taste Plate Awards ceremony. Over 30 local restaurants and food trucks competed for judged and public-vote honors.

“Muskegon was ready for a party. We saw record-setting crowds both nights,” said Lisa Kraus, marketing director for Taste of Muskegon. “Our culinary scene in Muskegon is hot. We had impressive menus from all the restaurants and trucks. We hope everyone discovered new locally owned favorites.”

2022 Taste Plate Award winners

People’s Choice

Bone Ends Tiki Boiz

Best Taste

Frostbite Shaved Ice: Mango Mania Bone Ends: Birria Ramen

Best New Bite

Frostbite Shaved Ice: Pure Pineapple Pennant Pizza & Wings: Korean BBQ

Best Dessert

Rad Dads’ Tacos & Tequila: Mexican Candy Parfait The Only Cannoli: Cookie Dough Cannoli Nacho

Best Budweiser Beer and Cheese

Hamburger Mikey: Joshy Rake Fries Bone Ends: Irish Slider

Best Lite Bite

Wonderland Distilling Co.: The Grateful Bread Tiki Boiz: Chicken Huli Bowl

Best Booth

Unruly Kitchen Rad Dads’ Taco & Tequila

Sustainability

Rolling Stone Woodfire Pizza Co.

The next Taste of Muskegon, produced by the Downtown Development Authority, will take place June 9-10, 2023. Updates will be available at tasteofmuskegon.org.