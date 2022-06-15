Taste of Muskegon names award-winning vendors

The Taste Plate Award winners have been chosen following the 16th annual Taste of Muskegon event held last weekend.
Taste of Muskegon wrapped up its 16th festival on Saturday, June 11, with the annual Taste Plate Awards ceremony. Over 30 local restaurants and food trucks competed for judged and public-vote honors.
“Muskegon was ready for a party. We saw record-setting crowds both nights,” said Lisa Kraus, marketing director for Taste of Muskegon. “Our culinary scene in Muskegon is hot. We had impressive menus from all the restaurants and trucks. We hope everyone discovered new locally owned favorites.”
2022 Taste Plate Award winners
People’s Choice
- Bone Ends
- Tiki Boiz
Best Taste
- Frostbite Shaved Ice: Mango Mania
- Bone Ends: Birria Ramen
Best New Bite
- Frostbite Shaved Ice: Pure Pineapple
- Pennant Pizza & Wings: Korean BBQ
Best Dessert
- Rad Dads’ Tacos & Tequila: Mexican Candy Parfait
- The Only Cannoli: Cookie Dough Cannoli Nacho
Best Budweiser Beer and Cheese
- Hamburger Mikey: Joshy Rake Fries
- Bone Ends: Irish Slider
Best Lite Bite
- Wonderland Distilling Co.: The Grateful Bread
- Tiki Boiz: Chicken Huli Bowl
Best Booth
- Unruly Kitchen
- Rad Dads’ Taco & Tequila
Sustainability
- Rolling Stone Woodfire Pizza Co.
The next Taste of Muskegon, produced by the Downtown Development Authority, will take place June 9-10, 2023. Updates will be available at tasteofmuskegon.org.
