Midwest taco chain to open in downtown Grand Rapids

Barrio Tacos, a Cleveland-based taqueria chain, will open its first West Michigan location on the first floor of 37 Ottawa Ave. NW in downtown Grand Rapids.

Barrio offers a variety of tequilas, whiskeys and beers in addition to its build-your-own-taco experience. The chain has 10 locations scattered throughout the Midwest and Northeast with the other Michigan location in East Lansing.

“We could not be more excited to open our next restaurant in downtown Grand Rapids,” said Jake Hawley, owner of Barrio. “This is such a vibrant and eclectic community, and I think that Barrio will be a perfect fit. Barrio offers a high-energy atmosphere that will work perfectly in an entertainment district. We look forward to serving flavorful tacos and handcrafted margaritas to residents of Grand Rapids.”

The restaurant will occupy 4,500 square feet on the first floor of 37 Ottawa and offer both indoor and outdoor seating. CWD Real Estate said it has been careful about selecting the perfect restaurant to bring to the city.

“Barrio’s casual menu, drink selection and lively décor is a great addition to the Core Downtown, Hotel District and the Entertainment District,” said Scott Wierda, managing partner of CWD. “We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Jake Hawley and his team to the city’s dining scene.”

The addition of Barrio at 37 Ottawa also will help connect the various destinations throughout the city and act as a bridge for foot traffic moving from one portion of the city to the next.

The 37 Ottawa building recently saw a full restoration and renovations. Since the project’s completion, the building welcomed a variety of businesses to the downtown area, including Trellis, AmWINS Group, Korte and Kowatch, and more.

Barrio Grand Rapids is scheduled to open this fall.