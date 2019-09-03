Check out the final Cruise-In

A West Michigan furniture maker is hosting its final classic car show this week.

Trendway will host its last Cruise-In Benefit on Sept. 6 from 5-9 p.m. in Holland, at 13467 Quincy St.

The Cruise-In will feature food, entertainment, raffles, kids activities and more.

The fee to exhibit a vehicle is $5, and dash plaques will be given to the first 500 vehicles to register.

The event is open to the public, there is no entry fee and free parking is available.

All proceeds from this week’s event will go toward medical expenses and home renovations to improve the quality of life for a local 16-year-old sophomore, Jersei, who has spastic quadriplegic cerebral palsy.

This is the last Cruise-In, because Trendway was acquired last month by Fellowes Brands of Itasca, Illinois, and Don Heeringa, who founded the benefit 18 years ago, is retiring.

The event was started as a way for Trendway employees to give back to the community. Over the years, it has raised more than $400,000 for catastrophic medical costs.

More information on the Cruise-In Benefit is on the event’s Facebook page.

Photo via fb.com