Reeds Lake Triathlon heads to starting line

The 36th iteration of a local triathlon takes place this weekend.

Athletes will be competing in swimming, running and biking events at the annual Rhoades McKee Reeds Lake Triathlon on Saturday.

The triathlon comprises of swimming in a 750-meter race in Reeds Lake, followed by a 20-kilometer bike race and ending with a 5-kilometer race.

There also will be a duathlon that will substitute the 750-meter swim with an additional 5K run.

Aquabike and relay races also will be available.

There will be a post-race celebration where awards will be presented and beer for athletes and spectators 21 and over at the Founders and Alliance post-race celebration on Wege Plaza at the EGR Community Center. All participants will receive one complimentary beverage ticket.

All proceeds from refreshment sales will go directly to the Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital Foundation.

For more information, visit the Rhoades McKee Reeds Lake Triathlon website.

