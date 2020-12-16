Editor’s note: This is part three of a five-part series on Michigan winter activities. Read the introduction to the series here.

The Homestead Resort is nestled in the small town of Glen Arbor. While the area is a bustling tourist town in the summer months, the winter sees the tourist population decrease substantially, making it a quiet getaway for couples. Nestled along the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, The Homestead Resort offers beautiful winter views and many outdoor activities to enjoy during the day.

“When you’re located at the heart of ‘America’s Most Beautiful’ place, you let nature do the talking,” said Peter Kuras, director of digital marketing for Homestead Resort. “We’ve tried to create buildings that melt into the natural environment, emphasizing the natural resources. Another important factor is sustainability. All of our decisions have been driven by trying to ensure that our guests can enjoy these tremendous resources both now and far, far into the future.”

You can enjoy those natural wonders on a pair of skis. The Homestead Resort has its own ski hill. “Our downhill skiing isn’t the most challenging in the world, but you’d be hard pressed to find a more beautiful place to ski,” Kuras said.

Other outdoor activities include cross-country skiing, fat tire biking, hiking, trail running, snowshoeing, ice skating and ice fishing.

“Bayview Trail, which starts just outside of The Village (part of the resort), rewards those who are fit enough with stunning views of Lake Michigan, while the newly-constructed Heritage Trail offers miles and miles of family-friendly surfaces and some great views of the park. If you manage to exhaust those two, there are dozens of other trails of various lengths and difficulty levels within a 10-minute drive of the resort,” Kuras said.

The resort also has its own skating rink with skate rental.

When you get hungry, visit onsite casual restaurant Whiskers, which recently underwent a major renovation. A big plus, the restaurant has a large outdoor seating area that will be open during the winter.

Kuras said another on-site must is Nonna’s. “We’re very lucky to have found executive chef John Piombo. … It’s a splurge for many, but for us a trip to Nonna’s is essential.”

The Homestead Resort offers a variety of lodging options from rooms at one of its four hotels to condominium and home rentals.

Head into Glen Arbor for more fun. There are unique shops tucked between art galleries and farm-to-table restaurants. Select a book from Cottage Book Shop, stock up on everything cherry at Cherry Republic, which has its headquarters in Glen Arbor, visit Art’s Tavern, which has been around since 1934, and grab new gear at M22 Glen Arbor, a clothing and accessories store featuring M22 & Love Michigan items. There also are ample opportunities for wine tasting.