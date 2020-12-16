Twitter data: Michiganders miss dining out more than rest of country

Both state-mandated restrictions on the dining and drinking industry and personal apprehension about visiting restaurants amid the COVID-19 pandemic have made eating out a distant memory for many.

Michigan residents miss the activity more than most, according to new Twitter data from thedaringkitchen.com.

Over 240,000 tweets were tracked using keyword phrases like “I miss dining out” and “I miss going out to eat.” The data was geotagged and arranged by location, and Michigan came in as the top state.

Michiganders appear to miss going to restaurants significantly more than their Midwestern neighbors with only Illinois joining Michigan in the top 10 states. The others were from the country’s east and west regions.

The top 10 states that miss eating out the most are: