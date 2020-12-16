Survey: Eggnog voted as Michigan’s favorite Christmas cocktail

A new survey from alcohol.org shows that Michiganders prefer eggnog over other traditional holiday alcoholic drinks.

The survey asked 3,000 Americans aged 21 and over about their Christmas drinking plans and found out each state’s favorite boozy beverage.

Eggnog appears to be a holiday staple in the Midwest, as Pennsylvania, Ohio, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota all joined Michigan in reporting the heavy, creamy drink as their favorite. Indiana, which selected the Moscow Mule as its preferred beverage, stands out as an exception.

Second on Michigan’s list was whiskey, while third place went to the Hot Toddy, a hot cocktail consisting of a spirit such as whiskey or rum mixed with lemon, hot water, honey and spices like cinnamon, clove or star anise.