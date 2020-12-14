Winter vacation is not canceled

Editor’s note: This is an introduction to a five-part series of winter activities to do in Michigan. Come back to see some of the fun and safe things to do this winter.

Relax and uncork

Timeless winter magic (Posting Tuesday)

Couple up (Posting Wednesday)

Invest in family time (Posting Thursday)

Road trip across the UP (Posting Friday)

Winter travel is going to look a little different this year due to COVID-19. Thankfully, the Michigan travel industry seems to be taking the necessary precautions to keep guests safe. David Lorenz, vice president of Pure Michigan, said establishments are requiring face masks while indoors, social distancing and have increased cleaning and sanitizing efforts.

“The travel industry has been taking these safety protocols seriously and I think that’s helped encourage people to travel,” he said. In fact, Lorenz said Michigan’s occupancy rates were better over the summer and early fall than many other places in the country.

Several places have instituted contactless check-in as well and are altering some of their services and amenities to limit guests’ exposure to common areas and each other. For instance, upon check in, you may receive soaps and individual coffee and tea packages directly, rather than finding these items in your room.

There also is a greater focus on outdoor amenities, from heated patios and outdoor fireplaces to activities like snowshoeing, skiing, hiking and more. Thankfully, Michigan has plenty of outdoor options for any type of vacationer.

Still, if you are concerned or uneasy in any way, be sure to ask about safety precautions when booking your trip to ensure you can truly relax and have a comfortable stay.

Editor’s Note: Grand Rapids Magazine spoke with all of the businesses in this piece during September. Please check directly with establishments before booking your vacation for updated information on accommodations and amenities, available activities and other COVID-19-related updates.