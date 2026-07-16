Wildfire smoke brings a reminder: pets need clean air, too

The signs of summer in West Michigan usually mean longer walks, backyard playtime and more adventures with four-legged companions. But when wildfire smoke drifts across the Great Lakes and turns the sky hazy, the best thing pet owners can do may be the opposite of what their dogs and cats are hoping for: stay inside.

The Humane Society of West Michigan is reminding pet owners that the current air quality issues caused by Canadian wildfire smoke can affect animals as well as people. In an email to Grand Rapids Magazine, Winni Walsh of the Humane Society of West Michigan noted that the dangerous air quality conditions create a significant risk to both people and pets.

When air quality reaches unhealthy levels, the safest place for pets is indoors. The Humane Society recommends keeping pets inside as much as possible, with outdoor time limited to short potty breaks.

The advice is similar to precautions many pet owners already take during extreme cold: when conditions outside become unsafe, bring them inside.

Here are some practical tips to help keep your pets safe during periods of hazardous air quality:

Keep pets indoors as much as possible.

Keep potty breaks short.

Keep windows and doors closed.

Use indoor enrichment activities to keep pets active, such as puzzle feeders, KONGs, and interactive toys.

If your pet shows signs of smoke exposure, such as itchy eyes or throat, coughing, gagging, or rapid breathing, contact your veterinarian promptly.

The Humane Society of West Michigan has served the region and other communities with companion animals in need of homes since 1883. The organization helps nearly 4,000 animals each year through adoption and community programs and works to inspire a humane future for animals through education and support.

During wildfire smoke events, the message for pet owners is simple: keeping pets safe starts with keeping them close — and keeping them indoors until the air clears.