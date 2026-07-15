Final pours and last bites

After nearly a decade of serving expertly crafted cocktails, an acclaimed whiskey selection and elevated comfort food on Grand Rapids’ West Side, One Bourbon is inviting longtime guests back for a final round.

The restaurant announced it will reopen for its final six evenings of service: Wednesday through Friday, July 15-17, and again Wednesday through Friday, July 22-24. Doors will be open from 5-9 p.m. each night, offering cocktails, beer, wine and what it describes as “good company” as it winds down operations.

Behind the bar will be co-owner Meagan Freriks and a small team of volunteers, serving from the restaurant’s remaining whiskey inventory. Guests are encouraged to redeem any outstanding gift cards during the farewell service. Under Michigan law, the restaurant cannot sell unopened bottles of liquor directly to customers, and gift cards cannot be redeemed for cash.

For many Grand Rapids diners, One Bourbon became synonymous with one of the city’s most thoughtfully curated whiskey programs, featuring hundreds of bourbons and whiskeys alongside a scratch kitchen known for elevated takes on comfort food. Since opening in 2016, the restaurant earned a loyal following for favorites including its Old Fashioned, pork belly burnt ends, steaks, award-winning chicken sandwich and, perhaps most famously, its peanut butter pie.

Grand Rapids Magazine has featured One Bourbon numerous times over the years, including in its January/February issue, highlighting the restaurant’s inventive menu, welcoming atmosphere and Freriks’ commitment to quality. The restaurant has also been a valued partner at Grand Rapids Magazine’s Best of Grand Rapids celebration, where its handcrafted Old Fashioneds quickly became one of the event’s most talked-about offerings.

For those hoping to take home one last taste of One Bourbon, there’s good news.

Following overwhelming demand during the restaurant’s final full-service weekend, Freriks is making one final batch of the restaurant’s beloved peanut butter pie. Whole pies will be available for pickup Thursday and Friday, July 23 and 24, while supplies last. The pies can be purchased using cash, credit card or gift cards at pickup and, according to the restaurant, freeze well for three to six months.

Guests interested in ordering a pie should do so through One Bourbon’s website before the limited supply is gone.

As the lights prepare to dim on one of the West Side’s favorite gathering places, the final evenings offer guests one last opportunity to raise a glass, enjoy a cocktail and, for many, savor one more slice of the peanut butter pie that became one of the restaurant’s signature desserts.