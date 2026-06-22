Berry spotters tell you when to pick U-pick

Berry season in Michigan moves fast—strawberries first, then raspberries, then blueberries rolling deep into summer. The challenge isn’t just knowing where to go; it’s knowing exactly when to get there.

That’s where Michigan Berry Spotters comes in: helping berry hunters catch peak fruit before another season slips away.

Below are just a few of the berry patches in our area. To find out what’s ripe and ready, check out the Michigan Berry Spotters Facebook group, and be sure to share photos and stories from your own berry-picking adventures—including favorite hotspots and snapshots of your haul—to help support local farmers.

Bella Vista Farm

6017 124th Ave., Fennville

Family-run 105-acre u-pick farm located just outside Saugatuck, known for raspberries, blackberries, other fruit and seasonal flowers.

Info: bellavistafarm.com

269-561-5126

Gold Coast Farms Inc.

6331 120th Ave., Fennville

Historic family farm (since 1894) offering hand-picked apples and peaches with over 100 acres of orchards in Michigan’s “fruit coast.”

Info: goldcoast-farms.com

616-834-2317

Carini Farms Inc.

15039 Port Sheldon St., West Olive

Fourth-generation blueberry farm offering U-pick blueberries in summer (July–August).

Info: carinifarms.com

(616) 399-2052

Visser Farms, LLC

10791 Blair St., Zeeland

Offers seasonal U-pick strawberries and blueberries along with a farm market location in Holland.

Info: visserfamilyfarms.com

(616) 875-8559

Bowerman’s Blueberries

15793 James St., Holland

Family-owned since 1954, Bowerman’s is known for its blueberries, blueberry doughnuts and baked goods. Info: realblueberries.com

616-738-3099

Carini Farms

15039 Port Sheldon St., West Olive

This fourth-generation farm includes more than 200 acres of blueberries.

Info: carinifarms.com

616-399-2052

Crane Orchards

6054 124th Ave. (M-89), Fennville

Crane Orchards also offers seasonal U-pick opportunities and fall attractions including hayrides and a corn maze.

Info: craneorchards.com

269-561-8651

Dee’s Lakeshore Farm

1672 70th St., Fennville

Family-owned for more than 50 years, Dee’s offers U-pick blueberries and raspberries in season, along with a variety of fruits and vegetables.

Info: 269-227-3287

Kamphuis Blueberries

4140 148th Ave., Holland

A fifth-generation family farm offering U-pick blueberries from mid-July through mid-August.skamphuisblueberries.com | 616-399-9545

Reenders Blueberry Farms

9981 West Olive Rd., West Olive

Family-owned since 1956, Reenders grows 12 blueberry varieties across 800 acres.

Info: reendersblueberryfarms.com

616-842-5238

Tanglewood Winery

15811 Riley St., Holland

Beginning July 9, Tanglewood offers U-pick blueberries Tuesday–Saturday from 9 a.m.–5 p.m., continuing through July 27 or while supplies last. Guests can also enjoy wine tastings, food trucks and live music. The tasting room remains open until 7 p.m. Thursdays and 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. The winery is kid and dog friendly, and baskets are provided.

Info: tanglewoodwinery.com

trevor@tanglewoodwinery.com

Know before you go:

Check out the Michigan Berry Spotters Facebook group HERE.