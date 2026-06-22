Berry spotters tell you when to pick U-pick

Berry season in Michigan moves fast—strawberries first, then raspberries, then blueberries rolling deep into summer. The challenge isn’t just knowing where to go; it’s knowing exactly when to get there.
That’s where Michigan Berry Spotters comes in: helping berry hunters catch peak fruit before another season slips away.
Below are just a few of the berry patches in our area. To find out what’s ripe and ready, check out the Michigan Berry Spotters Facebook group, and be sure to share photos and stories from your own berry-picking adventures—including favorite hotspots and snapshots of your haul—to help support local farmers.
Bella Vista Farm
6017 124th Ave., Fennville
Family-run 105-acre u-pick farm located just outside Saugatuck, known for raspberries, blackberries, other fruit and seasonal flowers.
Info: bellavistafarm.com
269-561-5126
Gold Coast Farms Inc.
6331 120th Ave., Fennville
Historic family farm (since 1894) offering hand-picked apples and peaches with over 100 acres of orchards in Michigan’s “fruit coast.”
Info: goldcoast-farms.com
616-834-2317
Carini Farms Inc.
15039 Port Sheldon St., West Olive
Fourth-generation blueberry farm offering U-pick blueberries in summer (July–August).
Info: carinifarms.com
(616) 399-2052
Visser Farms, LLC
10791 Blair St., Zeeland
Offers seasonal U-pick strawberries and blueberries along with a farm market location in Holland.
Info: visserfamilyfarms.com
(616) 875-8559
Bowerman’s Blueberries
15793 James St., Holland
Family-owned since 1954, Bowerman’s is known for its blueberries, blueberry doughnuts and baked goods. Info: realblueberries.com
616-738-3099
Carini Farms
15039 Port Sheldon St., West Olive
This fourth-generation farm includes more than 200 acres of blueberries.
Info: carinifarms.com
616-399-2052
Crane Orchards
6054 124th Ave. (M-89), Fennville
Crane Orchards also offers seasonal U-pick opportunities and fall attractions including hayrides and a corn maze.
Info: craneorchards.com
269-561-8651
Dee’s Lakeshore Farm
1672 70th St., Fennville
Family-owned for more than 50 years, Dee’s offers U-pick blueberries and raspberries in season, along with a variety of fruits and vegetables.
Info: 269-227-3287
Kamphuis Blueberries
4140 148th Ave., Holland
A fifth-generation family farm offering U-pick blueberries from mid-July through mid-August.skamphuisblueberries.com | 616-399-9545
Reenders Blueberry Farms
9981 West Olive Rd., West Olive
Family-owned since 1956, Reenders grows 12 blueberry varieties across 800 acres.
Info: reendersblueberryfarms.com
616-842-5238
Tanglewood Winery
15811 Riley St., Holland
Beginning July 9, Tanglewood offers U-pick blueberries Tuesday–Saturday from 9 a.m.–5 p.m., continuing through July 27 or while supplies last. Guests can also enjoy wine tastings, food trucks and live music. The tasting room remains open until 7 p.m. Thursdays and 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. The winery is kid and dog friendly, and baskets are provided.
Info: tanglewoodwinery.com
trevor@tanglewoodwinery.com
Know before you go:
Check out the Michigan Berry Spotters Facebook group HERE.