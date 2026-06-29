Celebrate America’s birthday by stepping into the past

As America celebrates its 250th birthday, one West Michigan destination is marking a milestone of its own. Historic White Pine Village in Ludington is celebrating 50 years of preserving Michigan’s past with an all-day anniversary celebration on Friday, July 3, and thanks to the generosity of West Shore Bank, admission is completely free.

It’s a fitting full-circle moment. The Village first welcomed visitors on July 3, 1976, during America’s Bicentennial celebration. Fifty years later, as the nation commemorates its Semiquincentennial, Historic White Pine Village is once again inviting families to step back in time—only this time, everyone gets in free.

Whether you’re looking for an affordable family outing, a unique holiday weekend road trip, or simply an excuse to slow down and enjoy a slice of Michigan history, this celebration delivers.

History Comes Alive

Forget static museum exhibits. Historic White Pine Village is a living history experience where blacksmiths forge iron, cooks prepare meals over historic stoves, weavers demonstrate traditional crafts, and the sights, sounds, and even smells of the 19th century fill the air.

Throughout the afternoon, guests can wander among more than 30 historic buildings while watching demonstrations of candle dipping, weaving, farmhouse cooking, laundry, sawmill operations, railroad history, and more. Costumed interpreters bring Mason County’s past to life, making the Village feel less like a museum and more like stepping into another era.

And yes—you can even ride the Village’s beloved period railroad, making it one of the most memorable ways to experience the grounds.

Free Ice Cream? Absolutely.

No summer celebration would be complete without ice cream, and this one comes courtesy of a Michigan favorite.

From noon to 3 p.m., House of Flavors Restaurant will host a complimentary old-fashioned Ice Cream Social complete with all the fixings while supplies last. Earlier in the morning, visitors can also enjoy free coffee and donuts before the festivities begin.

A Day Filled with Patriotic Tradition

The anniversary celebration blends local history with national pride.

Highlights include a special 50th Anniversary Presentation reflecting on the Village’s remarkable first half-century, the unveiling of newly renovated exhibits and Heritage Trail markers, and a patriotic flag-raising ceremony accompanied by the West Michigan Patriotic Choir and members of the Custer Veterans of Foreign Wars.

The event also celebrates significant investments in the Village’s future, including newly renovated interpretive exhibits inside the Fire Barn and Blacksmith Shop—the largest visitor experience improvements the museum has undertaken in decades.

Why This Celebration Matters

Historic White Pine Village has spent the past five decades preserving the stories of the people, industries, and communities that built Mason County and West Michigan. Today, it welcomes thousands of visitors every year while serving as one of Michigan’s premier living history destinations.

This anniversary isn’t simply about looking backward—it’s about ensuring these stories continue inspiring future generations.

“This celebration is our gift to the community,” said Executive Director Rebecca Berringer. “Thanks to West Shore Bank’s generosity, everyone has the opportunity to be part of this historic milestone.”

Make a Day of It

Located just south of Ludington along the Lake Michigan shoreline, Historic White Pine Village makes for an easy summer day trip. Spend the morning exploring the Village, enjoy complimentary ice cream in the afternoon, ride the historic train, then finish your day with dinner downtown or an evening watching the sunset over Lake Michigan.

It’s a holiday weekend experience that’s equal parts education, nostalgia, and old-fashioned summer fun.

If You Go

Historic White Pine Village 50th Anniversary Celebration

When: Friday, July 3, 2026 | 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Where: Historic White Pine Village, 1687 S. Lakeshore Drive, Ludington

Admission: FREE for everyone thanks to West Shore Bank

Don’t Miss:

Complimentary coffee and donuts (while supplies last)

Free House of Flavors Ice Cream Social (noon–3 p.m.)

Living history demonstrations throughout the Village

Historic train rides

Flag-raising ceremony and patriotic music

Newly renovated exhibits and Heritage Trail unveiling

For anyone looking to celebrate America’s 250th in a place where history truly comes alive, there may be no better destination than the place that’s been preserving Michigan’s story for the last 50 years.